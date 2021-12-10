Commission approves $2,000 bonus for Lawrence County workers

Even during a statewide pandemic-related shutdown, potholes in roads were still being patched and trash was still being collected.
County workers didn't have the option to work from home, and that's one reason why the Lawrence County Commission voted Friday to give their workers a bonus, just in time for the holidays.
One of the essential workers told WAAY 31 he's glad their work didn't go unnoticed.
“We had to work through several shifts. We had to change our work schedule around to try to keep everyone separated during this time, so anything the commission is able to do is going to be really helpful to all the employees at the county," said Winston Sitton, a Lawrence County engineer.
Sitton said working through the pandemic was a lot, to say the least.
Lawrence County is expected to receive about $6.3 million from the American Rescue Plan Act for COVID-19 Relief. The Lawrence County Commission wanted to show its appreciation for essential county employees by using some of that money as a one-time bonus of $2,000.
“A company, a county, a state — any organization is only as good as their employees, and the best we can do is, you know, have a happy workforce, and a good workforce, and a dependable workforce, and this is just one way that I think can help them," said Kyle Pankey, the Lawrence County commissioner for District 3.
About 120 county workers will receive the bonus. To qualify, the county worker has to be considered low- to moderate income.
Four of their county workers are not.
Pankey said the commission decided those four workers will receive their bonus through the county's general fund budget.
“We felt like, as far as the commission, it’s only fair," he said. "Just because they didn’t meet that guideline, they’re still our employees."
Sitton said the bonus is coming at a perfect time.
“It is definitely a Christmas blessing right now to be able to receive this right at Christmas, and I know it will be a blessing to everyone," Sitton said. "It will make it that much easier as we try to buy gifts for our friends and family.”
The county commission also voted in favor of using Covid-19 relief funds to reconstruct the old historic courthouse.