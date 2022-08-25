Columbia Elementary school students learn more about Artemis 1

People of all ages are eagerly waiting for Monday's launch of Artemis 1.
For some, the launch will be their first glimpse at a rocket launch to the moon, and for others, this launch may remind them of the Apollo Missions.
Students at Columbia Elementary School were able to learn more about the Artemis 1 mission on Thursday.
Parent, Caneilia Patterson, works as a systems engineer for NASA and is directly involved with the Artemis 1 Mission.
She taught students more about the mission and read, "You Are Going," a NASA written book about going to the moon.
Kids faces light up with excitement.
"If I'm lucky, see some's stars on the TV," said Noah Davidson, a student.
Davidson said he's learned a thing or two from his big brother about space.
"They're going to make a giant rocket ship to go to Mars," Davidson said.
On Thursday, he was able to learn even more than what his big brother has taught him.
Patterson talked about working on the upper stage portion of the shuttle as a systems engineer.
"For day of launch we're just monitoring and making sure things are going right," said Patterson.
For elementary school children, this launch may be their first look at space.
"We're going to need them one of these days, we want them to be excited about it too, we want them to love engineering and science, and will need there creativity to go even further," said Patterson.
As excited as the younger generation is to see history, this launch feels somewhat familiar to others.
"I actually saw the last launch to the moon it was Apollo 17," said John Peck.
Peck's father worked for NASA and witnessed the launch 50 years ago.
He said the moment is something he won't forget.
"We loaded up the station wagon and watched it, it was a night launch, and it was a school night and it was just incredible," said Peck.
Now, Columbia Elementary school students will carry a similar memory.
"I hope these kids seize the historical significance of this and maybe they'll be inspired," said Peck.
For him, Apollo 17 did just that.
"It inspired me to always be fascinated by space, I hope that enthusiasm spreads," said Peck.
Right now, if the weather holds out, the Artemis 1 launch will be Monday.