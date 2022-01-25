Church members react to teenagers vandalizing place of worship

Two young teenagers are facing burglary and criminal mischief charges, after breaking into a local church in Lawrence County and vandalizing thousands of dollars worth of property.
The sheriff's office interviewed one of the suspects on Monday, and the other one Tuesday morning. Both of them confessed and are now at the Juvenile Probation Office.
When members of the New Antioch Church of Christ found out it was kids who caused all of the damage, they were not angry at the boys and instead felt sorry for their families.
"My thoughts are really with the tragedies within the family, having to deal and cope with this," says one church member.
He is picking up the pieces of the church, after thirteen and fifteen year old boys broke in early Friday morning, tearing TV's off the walls and spraying fire extinguishers throughout the building.
Now that church members know it was two kids who caused thousands of dollars worth of damage, they say rebuilding their church is going to be the easy part.
"We can put a building back together, that's a lot easier than putting a life or a family back together."
The church member wants to remain anonymous until juvenile authorities process the case. He's grateful the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office was able to find the suspects in a matter of days.
"We want to thank the investigators, the deputies, in particular the public for helping us solve this case so quickly," says Sheriff Max Sanders.
He says investigators identified the kids by using tips from the public and showing video evidence to Lawrence County School resource officers.
"We depend on the public and the community to help us solve these crimes. We appreciate it if you see anything call us and let us know, you never know what it leads to," says Sanders.
The relationship between the two suspects is unknown at this time, but the sheriff says neither of them are affiliated with the church in any way. He says there is no reason this specific church was targeted.
"They were just walking down the road and decided to break into the church," he says.
Church members say this act of defiance won't impact their worship.
"We're gonna have worship whether it's outside under a tree or in this building or somewhere else. Nobody is going to keep us from doing that and that's what we're about," says the church member.
Members are going to keep cleaning up for the rest of this week, and plan on having service in person on Sunday.