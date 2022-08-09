Christmas on the River is coming to Ditto Landing; holiday festivities begin in December

Christmas on the River is kicking off at Ditto Landing this holiday season.
Ditto Landing will be home to special holiday events, a train display, a Christmas tree farm and even a Christmas card lane.
The Christmas tree farm is first come, first serve, until there are no trees left.
The Madison County Commission said "special weekend events will include a fireworks night, 'Deck the Docks,' food trucks, caroling at the State Docks and of course a visit from St. Nick."
All of the events will be free to the public. Madison County Commissioner Phil Riddick said South Huntsville is bringing back some classic festivities.
"Some of y'all have been here a long time and may remember the old Christmas card lane on Holmes Avenue, where families would create Christmas cards and put it out on their front yard, and people could drive by and see it," said Riddick. "We are reminiscing back to those days."
It all kicks off Dec. 2.