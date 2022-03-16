Child advocacy therapist shares advice for talking to children, teens about consent, boundaries

A therapist with the National Child Advocacy Center is encouraging parents to have a conversation with their child after a Lee High School security guard and former softball coach was charged with sexual contact with a student.
Gregory Lankford, 57, is free on $2,500 bond after Tuesday's arrest. Huntsville City Schools said he's on leave pending the investigation and not allowed on any school campuses.
"This isn't stranger danger," said Beth Jackson, program manager and therapist for NCAC. "In instances like this, it is typically people known to the child or in the family."
Jackson said parents need to make themselves available to have hard conversations with their teenagers and even younger-aged children.
She advises, the earlier age you talk to your child about an inappropriate sexual matter, the better time it gives you both to set guidelines.
For many teenagers, they may feel awkward about a conversation involving adults. If so, Jackson recommends that parents talk more casually about the subject, like in the car or while having dinner.
Talking about boundaries, dating, appropriate ages and consent are all vital points to make sure a teen is self-aware.
"Especially for teenagers, they're going to hear about it, if they haven't already," said Jackson. "Ask them, 'Well, wow, what do you think about this?' Ask them their thoughts, get their input, say, 'What do you know? What are your friends thinking?'"
Jackson said parents should leave judgment and lecturing at the door in order to have a healthy conversation with their child.
In nine out of 10 instances, when adults make a sexual advance towards a child or teen, it's someone they know, according to Jackson.
NCAC resources for parents can be found here.
As of Wednesday, Lankford did not have a court appearance scheduled.