Chestnut Grove Elementary school student celebrated after finishing 2-years worth of chemotherapy

One elementary school in Decatur is celebrating the life of one of its own.
Chestnut Grove Elementary held a parade for Darcy Speegle. Sept. 22 was her last day of chemotherapy.
For the past 934 days, Speegle was receiving treatment for Leukemia.
On Friday, students lined the front of the elementary school, chanting "Lets go Darcy."
An emotional morning for students, staff and Darcy's parents.
"For me today was definitely overwhelming that it's a conclusion," said Jonathon Speegle, Darcy's Dad.
For two and a half years, Darcy had hospital visits, stays and treatments at St. Jude's affiliate at Huntsville Hospital.
"As scary as it is you have no choice but to tighten up your shoes and hit the ground running with whatever comes," said Speegle.
It was the peak of COVID-19 when Darcy was diagnosed with Leukemia. It started as a temperature that spiraled into a high temperature of 103.7.
"The doctor said does she have any more symptoms and we said no, and he said I'm going to do a CBC," said Speegle.
All of Darcy's blood counts were significantly low.
"He said I don't want this to scare you guys but I've got a consultation at St. Jude's and that was it," said Speegle. "We just kind of knew."
After the diagnosis, nothing came easily but Darcy's parents said she handled it all like a champ.
"She was just like I hate this, I'm going to take my oral medication and she just opened up like a little bird," said Speegle.
Throughout Darcy's cancer journey, Chestnut Grove Elementary School served as a safe haven.
"She walks in like a champ, she has friends, she loves her teachers," said Speegle.
Her teacher, Mrs. Owens, was the master mind behind today's parade celebration.
"As a classroom teacher I just want my kids to know that I love them and I just feel honored and blessed to be apart of their lives," said Mrs. Owens.
"I would just say we're blessed to have people that love Darcy that way," said Speegle.
Darcy's Dad Jonathan said they're excited for Darcy to start playing sports.
Sports are something she hasn't been able to do for the last two and a half years.
In four months Darcy will have a follow up at St. Jude's Memphis.
Sept. is also Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.