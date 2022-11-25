Celebrate the Christmas season at one of these North Alabama parades

Christmastime is here! Cities and towns across North Alabama are celebrating the return of the winter holiday with a parade of lights, music, floats and the jolly man himself, Santa Claus.
Find a parade near you on the list below. Some listings include links to additional information about the parade.
If you know of a community parade that we haven’t included, email us at newsroom@waaytv.com.
Tuesday, Nov. 29
Tuscumbia — 6 p.m. Click here for more information.
Thursday, Dec. 1
Athens — 6 p.m. from Athens Middle School to Hobbs Street then Jefferson Street and around the Square before ending at the Hometown Shopping Center on Jefferson Street. Click here for more information.
Courtland — 6 p.m. at Courtland Town Square. Click here for more information.
Muscle Shoals — 7 p.m. Click here for more information.
Russellville — 6 p.m. on Jackson Avenue in downtown Russellville. Click here for more information.
Town Creek — 6 p.m. Click here for more information.
Friday, Dec. 2
Boaz — 5:30 p.m. at Old Mill Park. Click here for more information.
Moulton — 7 p.m. Click here for more information.
Rogersville — 7 p.m. Click here for more information.
Saturday, Dec. 3
Bridgeport — 11:30 a.m. in downtown Bridgeport. Click here for more information.
Caddo — 6 p.m. around East Lawrence schools. Registration ends Nov. 28 with proceeds benefiting Jake Delaney’s family as he fights against cancer. Click here for more information.
Fayetteville, Tenn. — 5 p.m. Click here for more information.
Leighton — 6 p.m.
Priceville — 2 p.m. Rain date: Dec. 10. Click here for more information.
St. Florian — 6 p.m. from Experience Church to St. Florian Park. Click here for more information.
Woodville — 11 a.m. with free refreshments to follow at Woodville Volunteer Fire Department. Click here for more information.
Monday, Dec. 5
Ardmore — 6:30 p.m. Rain date: Dec. 9. Click here for more information.
Decatur — 6 p.m. from the Daikin Theatre to Second Avenue. Click here for more information.
Red Bay — 6 p.m. on Fourth Avenue in downtown Red Bay. Click here for more information.
Tuesday, Dec. 6
Sheffield — 6 p.m. in downtown Sheffield. Rain date: Dec. 13. Click here for more information.
Vina — 6 p.m. Click here for more information.
Thursday, Dec. 8
Arab — 6 p.m. on North Main Street. Click here for more information.
Florence — 7 p.m. in historic downtown Florence, from Court Street to Tennessee Street to Seminary Street, ending at Wilson Park. Click here for more information.
Hartselle — 7 p.m. from J.P. Cain Stadium, down Railroad Street and Main Street. Registration open until Dec. 5. Click here for more information.
Huntsville — 6 p.m. from near the U.S. Post Office on Clinton Street through downtown Huntsville, ending near AM Booth’s Lumberyard. Click here for more information. (If you go, be sure to keep an eye out for the WAAY 31 StormTracker powered by Lynn Layton Chevrolet!)
Phil Campbell — 6 p.m. on Broad Street in downtown Phil Campbell. Click here for more information.
Saturday, Dec. 10
Guntersville — 5 p.m. in downtown Guntersville, beginning on Scott Street. Click here for more information.
Madison — 5 p.m. from Plaza Drive to the Skate Park on Portal Lane. Rain date: 5 p.m. Dec. 11. Click here for more information.
New Market — 2 p.m. from New Market School to Hurricane Road/Cochran Street to Oak Street to Winchester Road to Hurricane Road. Rain date: 2 p.m. Dec. 17. This parade is also a canned food drive. Click here for more information.
Owens Cross Roads — 2 p.m. from South Hampton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center to Old Highway 431, ending at Cove Baptist Church. Free registration ends Dec. 2. Click here for more information.
Scottsboro — 5 p.m. from Collins Stadium to the Square. Click here for more information.
Sunday, Dec. 11
Lexington — 2 p.m.