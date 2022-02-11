 Skip to main content
Celebrate American Heart Month with WAAY 31, American Heart Association

American Heart Association and WAAY 31

WAAY 31 and the American Heart Association are teaming up for a special day in honor of American Heart Month. Join us 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17.

February is American Heart Month, but maintaining a healthy heart means making small changes every day.

WAAY 31 is teaming up with the American Heart Association on Thursday, Feb. 17, to explore the work they do right here in North Alabama. We'll also be sharing survival stories and more throughout the day.

Learn the signs and symptoms of a heart attack, how you can join their efforts and ways to give back. 

Join us Thursday from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on WAAY 31 to beat the odds, because together, we can build healthier lives.

