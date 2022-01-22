Candlelight vigil held to remember Huntsville man, Montrell Wilson

Friends and family of 20-year-old Montrell Wilson gathered Saturday night for a candlelight vigil.
Wilson was shot and killed after a shooting last Thursday in Huntsville.
Those close to Wilson call him creative, hardworking and loving, above all.
The message at Saturday's vigil was to spread love, not hate.
Wilson's mother, begging others not to choose violence while in anger.
"I tell you the same thing I used to tell him, pay attention to your surroundings and be mindful of your actions," said Betty Sykes, Wilson's mother. "Never act out of anger."
She said too many young lives are lost here in Huntsville.
"We all make choices in this lifetime," said Sykes. "Good, bad, and ugly and we got to live with them, but y'all are kids, and sometimes the choices that you make, you won't get to live."
Syke's said her son was a father to be. She said her grandchild will carry on her son's legacy.
The two suspects of the shooting are now being held in the Madison County Jail.
A 17-year-old is facing capital murder and assault charges.
19-year-old Darion Nelson is also charged with felony murder.