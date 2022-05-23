Calling all cards: Local WWII veteran turns 102 next month; how you can help celebrate

A local World War II veteran turns 102 next month, and his family hopes you'll help him celebrate.
They're looking for 102 birthday cards for Sherwin Callander, also known affectionately as the "Chick Magnet."
Callander is no stranger to WAAY 31, as we've had the honor and privilege of sharing his story of service on several occasions.
His birthday is June 4, so if you'd like to send him a birthday card, get it in the mail soon!
You can send cards to:
Sherwin Callander
c/o Honoring Veteran Legacies
P.O. Box 1124
Madison, AL 35758
Click here to see the most recent story we've shared on his service during the 80th commemoration of the attack on Pearl Harbor.