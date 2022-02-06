Black History Month program profiled an Athens native

Overcoming and achieving, that's the theme in a Black History Month program profiling the Athens native, Dr. C. Eric Lincoln.
WAAY 31 spoke with two of the producers about the movie that drew a packed house.
Growing up in Athens, as a young black man during the 1920s and 1930s, Lincoln went through many difficult and trying times. Including being abandoned by his parents, and working in cotton fields as a 13-year-old while helping to support his family.
The Athens-Limestone Community Association (ALCA) created a movie on Lincoln's book, "Coming Through the Fire: Surviving Race and Place in America," to showcase his life.
“It is a part of our heritage. These things that happened, we can’t hide them, and it’s good to know how things were," said one of the movies producers, Carolyn Williams.
They showed the movie on Saturday and Sunday as part of their 2022 Black History Program.
Williams said it shares Lincoln's life in his own words.
“We want to tell the truth. Our children, our grandchildren and some of our great grandchildren are getting to see this," she said.
Another producer for the movie, Councilman Frank Travis, said the movie is motivating to everyone.
“Dr. Lincoln overcame some very hard, horrendous times, but he overcame them with the support of his family and the support of his school," he said.
Lincoln's impact throughout his life, left a mark on the community and the world.
He has a center named after him at the Trinity-Fort Henderson Site to honor himself, and the Trinity School he went to.
The ALCA is in need of donations to be able to complete the Fort Henderson Memorial and the Trinity History Center.
You can mail donations to:
ALCA P.O. Box 1476
Athens, Al 35612