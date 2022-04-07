Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Tennessee Valley is recruiting male mentors

'Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Tennessee Valley' is looking for male mentors who want to make a difference.
The organization held a recruiting event Wednesday night to share more about their mission of creating one-on-one relationships throughout the community.
They desperately need male mentors, with roughly 115 young boys waiting to be matched.
Current 'bigs' and former 'littles' were at the event, and spoke about the meaningful relationships these mentorships bring.
"My big and I, we still talk. I was in his wedding. He was in my wedding. His kids call me uncle Tory, my kids call him uncle Roy," says former little Tory Green. "I really think if it was not for this program and other programs like this, I would be like some of the peers that I grew up with. Either dead or in jail."
The program is for kids ages 6-13, but once you are matched the relationship often lasts for life.
Being a mentor is only a one hour commitment once a week. Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Tennessee Valley encourages those who are interested to reach out and apply.