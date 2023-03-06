Bank Independent food drive returns for another year of helping families, area organizations

The Bank Independent "Feed a Family for $5" campaign is now underway as part of the ninth annual Food Share drive to benefit food banks in the communities they serve.
From now through March 24, donations of non-perishable food items and cash can be dropped off at any Bank Independent location. Financial donations can also be made via PayPal using the link here.
Donations will be distributed to local organizations that maintain food banks to fill emergency food needs, including: Help Center of Florence, Food Bank of North Alabama, Franklin County Department of Human Resources, The Meal Barrel Project, Limestone County DHR, Sidney's Safe! Foundation, Committee on Church Cooperation, Neighborhood Christian Center and Manna House in Huntsville.
"At Bank Independent, we've long been dedicated to fighting food insecurity in our community," said Macke Mauldin, president and CEO of BancIndependent. "The charities we work with do vital work providing aid to families going through tough times. With the support from each of our communities, they are able to make a real difference in the lives of those they serve."
The Food Share drive is part of Bank Independent's Helping Hands program. Other annual Share drives include Shelter Share to benefit animal shelters, School Share for school supplies and Toy Share to collect toys for the holidays.
