Athens students receive free shoes, socks through Listerhill’s ‘Kicks for Kids’

Students at iAcademy at Athens Elementary received free athletic shoes and five pairs of socks each through Listerhill Foundation’s “Kicks for Kids” program.
Representatives from Listerhill, the school district and the city all participated in the distribution Wednesday. Athens cheerleaders and even the University of North Alabama's Army ROTC joined the fun.
Principal Amanda Tedford said the school was “overwhelmed at the generosity of Listerhill” and excited for students to get new shoes.
“When a child has a pair of shoes that fit, they have increased self-esteem, have higher levels of classroom engagement and are more likely to participate in physical activity,” said Brad Green, Listerhill’s president and CEO. “We want these children to succeed, and giving them a pair of shoes is one way that we can help them do this.”
Listerhill partnered with California-based Shoes That Fit to make sure they had the right shoes for students. An estimated 400 children benefited from the distribution.
Listerhill Foundation is part of Listerhill Credit Union, which is set to open its first Athens branch soon and has worked with iAcademy as a partner in education. Through Kicks for Kids, the Foundation is able to help children at schools in Alabama and Tennessee by providing new, name-brand, athletic shoes during the school year.
To learn more about Kicks for Kids, the Foundation and how you can support their endeavor, click here.