Athens receives grant to turn old chicken plant site into all-inclusive park, splash pad

Driving along Pryor Street in Athens over the last several years, one might have noticed the abandoned Pilgrim's Pride or the work done to clear it out for future use.
One may have overheard or even joined the occasional discussion about what city officials should do with the land, what residents really want there or if it's even safe to use after its years as a chicken plant.
In the years since taking over the property, the city has removed asbestos, dilapidated buildings and holding ponds; inspected bridges crossing the waterway; sowed the 32-acre site with grass; held community meetings; and created preliminary design plans for what it's calling "Sunrise Park."
The Alabama Department of Environmental Management has conducted studies on the site to support the city's efforts, and $1 million in city funds has been allocated to match the new $250,000 grant from the Dekko Foundation to bring Sunrise Park one step closer to reality.
"We had a dangerous eyesore in the middle of our city that will become a destination spot for families and tourists, and an asset for Athens," Mayor Ronnie Marks said.
Other funding for the project has come in the form of community grants from the Limestone County Legislative Delegation ($28,967.50); donations from the Athens Ladies Civitan ($2,500 so far); and donations from local developers ($1.08 million in dirt).
All of this together will be used to build an entrance to Sunrise Park from Pryor Street, an all-inclusive playground, a splash pad, bathrooms, parking area and shade structures. The city's goal is to have that phase of the project complete by spring of 2024.
Future phases will include a dog park, amphitheater, green space, food truck area, Singing River Trailhead and retail mixed with residential space on the west side of the site, according to the city.