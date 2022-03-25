Athens police ask businesses, residents to register security cameras in new Eagle Watch program

Athens Police need your help to catch criminals.
The department has launched the Athens Community Eagle Watch Program. Police are asking businesses and residents to register their security cameras with the police department.
“This will allow us to obtain footage and check out leads more quickly,” Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson said. “Many businesses and homes have security cameras that might catch a suspect’s image or the suspect’s vehicle."
If a crime occurs, the program will allow investigators to know which residents or businesses in the area might have video footage of the incident. That footage can be key in solving a crime and speeding up an investigation.
The process is voluntary and confidential, according to Johnson and the police department. Footage will only be used for investigations.
Johnson called the new program a "collaborative initiative" with the community. The department chose the name Eagle Watch because of Athens High School's mascot, the Golden Eagle, and because eagles are known for their key vision.
To register a security camera in the program, contact Jordan Porter at jporter@athensal.us. For questions about the program, call Det. Kelly Fussell at 256-233-8718.