Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River near Woodville.

* WHEN...Until late this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 15.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:00 AM CDT Friday was 17.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage by
midday.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
15.6 feet on 12/31/2019.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Athens police ask businesses, residents to register security cameras in new Eagle Watch program

  • Updated
  • 0
Downtown Athens

Athens, AL

Athens Police need your help to catch criminals.

The department has launched the Athens Community Eagle Watch Program. Police are asking businesses and residents to register their security cameras with the police department.

“This will allow us to obtain footage and check out leads more quickly,” Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson said. “Many businesses and homes have security cameras that might catch a suspect’s image or the suspect’s vehicle."

If a crime occurs, the program will allow investigators to know which residents or businesses in the area might have video footage of the incident. That footage can be key in solving a crime and speeding up an investigation.

The process is voluntary and confidential, according to Johnson and the police department. Footage will only be used for investigations.

Johnson called the new program a "collaborative initiative" with the community. The department chose the name Eagle Watch because of Athens High School's mascot, the Golden Eagle, and because eagles are known for their key vision.

To register a security camera in the program, contact Jordan Porter at jporter@athensal.us. For questions about the program, call Det. Kelly Fussell at 256-233-8718.

