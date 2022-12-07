 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Jackson, Madison and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River near Woodville.

* WHEN...Until early Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 15.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 6:00 PM CST Wednesday was 16.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
tomorrow morning and continue falling to 4.4 feet Monday
evening.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
15.7 feet on 04/14/1964.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Visibility 1/4 mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

&&

Astronaut visits U.S. Space and Rocket Center on 50th anniversary of Apollo 17

  • Updated
  • 0

Dr. Harrison Schmitt

Dr. Harrison Schmitt 

50 years ago marks the last time American astronauts embarked on a journey to the moon. It was the Apollo 17 mission.

Three astronauts blasted off into space on top of a Saturn V Rocket designed in Huntsville.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Space and Rocket Center hosted Dr. Harrison Schmitt. Dr. Schmitt is one of the astronauts that walked on the moon in 1972.

The Intuitive Planetarium held a special program to share more about Dr. Schmitt's steps on the moon.

50 years later and Dr. Schmitt still recalls it all.

"Well the main thing that surprised me about walking on the moon was being there," said Dr. Schmitt, an astronaut for the Apollo 17 mission.

Since 1972, only four surviving men can say they've walked and seen the moon.

"It's like being in a very deep mountain valley, brilliant sun illuminating the walls of the alley and then a silhouette against a blacker than black sky," said Dr. Schmitt.

He has a razor sharp memory of what surrounded him, astronaut Gene Cernan and astronaut Ronald Evans.

Schmitt was the only "astronaut-scientist" sent to the moon, and as a geologist, he helped choose the rocks to bring back.

His trailblazing work continues to provide scientists with more information.

"The samples that were sent back by the Apollo missions continues to be the gift that keeps giving," said Dr Schmitt. "Integrate that new technology into the Artemis program, you have another generation beginning to do the same kind of thing with Artemis."

Right now, Artemis 1 is taking the next giant leap. It's testing the technologies and procedures, while gathering new information. Eventually, it all will help get people back to the moon, but that's not all NASA wants to do.

"The Artemis program's initial scientific program is to land at the south pole of the moon, that's a very different environment than anything Apollo experienced," said Schmitt.

Dr. Schmitt said technology has made a challenging vision closer to becoming a reality. Part of that is thanks to Huntsville.

"Huntsville has done just a remarkable job over the ages of developing these very large boosters," said Schmitt.

In just a few days the Artemis 1 "Orion Spacecraft" will land in the pacific coast.

The U.S. Space and Rocket Center and the Rocket City Trash Panda's will host a free Artemis 1 splashdown watch party at Toyota Field.

It’s taking place Sunday, December 11 at 10:30 in the morning.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

