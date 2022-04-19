Arts Huntsville seeking volunteers for 2022 Panoply Arts Festival

The 40th Panoply Arts Festival is set for the last weekend in April, and there's still time to join the event as a volunteer.
More than 1,000 volunteers are needed in all to bring arts, music and more to Big Spring Park from April 29 to May 1. The shifts vary in length and are available in every area of the park, from face painters to greeters to the Creative Corner.
Volunteers must be at least 16 years old, though 16- and 17-year-olds will need permission from a parent or guardian, according to event organizers. Volunteering includes free admission to the festival before or after a shift.
Individuals and groups are welcome. Click here for more information.