Annual Hydrofest festivities begin ahead of racing on Saturday

Lake Guntersville is hosting its annual ultimate powerboat racing event from Saturday to Sunday.
Festivities kicked off on Friday where spectators could see the powerboats before they even hit the water. Friday at 2pm, boats got into the water ahead of racing.
Drivers travel from all over the country to take apart in Hydrofest. All eyes wanting to take home the Gold Cup.
Gates open at 8am on Saturday, the first race starting soon after at 10:30am.
People of all ages beaming with excitement to see the boats on the trailers.
"I like coming because I'm a big NASCAR fan and the boat racing is pretty cool, it's like boat NASCAR, so that's why I like it," said Hudson Skidmore.
Meanwhile drivers are just as pumped up ahead of the races.
"This is where our season officially kicks off for both boats," said Jeff Bernard, a driver from Washington. "The gold cup is here in Guntersville and everybody wants to win it."
Marshall County Tourism and Sports will present the Gold Cup to the champion at 5pm on Sunday.
"This is a big event for all of us, the gold cup is the oldest motorsports trophy, so we all want to put our name on it and I certainly want to too," said Bernard.
One hurdle for drivers this weekend is the heat.
"You just learn to manage it, keep your body temperature down, try to stay out of the sun, just the basics of what you do to try and control your body heat," said Dave Villwock, a driver from Washington.
"He's sitting in a green house, 3,000 horsepower motor behind it, making heat," said Villwock.
Races will take place all weekend long on Lake Guntersville, you can find more details, here.