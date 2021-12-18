American Legion Post 237 in Alabama sending off donations to Kentucky families in need

Donations from the American Legion Department of Alabama are heading to Kentucky.
Saturday, they gathered all of those donations they've collected and passed them off to their team in Fultondale to send to Kentucky.
The American Legion has been taking donations all week for those families who have been devastated by the tornado in Kentucky and they say these relief efforts mean more than ever, this time around, due to it being so close to the holiday season.
"We hope that we can help a little bit. It's a difficult situation for them and we're just hoping that maybe we can help make their Christmas a little bit better," said Tom Paone, 2nd vice commander of AL Post 237.
The American Legion has been collecting donations since Wednesday and Saturday was the final day.
Clothes, shoes, toys, blankets and even shovels to try to help Kentucky families get back on track.
Tom Paone says when they saw the damage left behind from the tornadoes that ripped through, they knew they had to do something.
"It kind of came up really quickly but we wanted to really react to this as quickly as possible," said Paone.
Paone told WAAY-TV if it wasn't for the generosity of the Rocket City and the kindness of some big box stores who offered to help, he doesn't think they'd be able to bless as many families as they are.
Knowing the holidays are tough for many Kentuckians right now, Paone says he hopes they'll find comfort in knowing Alabama cares.
"I know it's a terrible situation but hope we can make it a little bit better for them," said Paone.