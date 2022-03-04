Alabama State Superintendent reacts to legislation that would delay the Alabama Literacy Act

The Alabama State Superintendent supported lawmakers in our state's capital.
"We're going to continue to do all the professional development and behind the scenes work that needs to be done for our schools," said Dr. Eric Mackey, Alabama state superintendent.
The Alabama Senate voted to delay the Alabama Literacy Act until the 2023/24 school year. That bill is now going to the house.
Dr. Mackey said he's excited about the work of the Literacy Act. He said it brings professional development to teachers and will strengthen classrooms across the state.
Although he acknowledged there's been heavy debate on whether or not to move forward with the delayed provision, he ultimately agrees with the State Senate to delay the implementation of just the retention piece for two years.
"I know they've talked to teachers and parents and their communities," said Dr. Mackey. "They have fully vetted this and feel like that's the way we need to go."
Delaying the Alabama Literacy Act to the 2023/24 school year now goes to the House Education Committee.
The Alabama Literacy Act calls on third-graders to pass a reading test to move onto the next grade level. If they do not pass the test, students will be held back one year.