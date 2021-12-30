Alabama Dept. of Public Health urges Covid-19 vaccinations for children as return to school nears

We’re just days away from many children returning to schools from the holiday break, and Covid-19 cases continue to rise.
The Alabama Department of Public Health says if your child is eligible but not yet vaccinated, they need to be now.
"We're seeing very, very good safety and efficacy data - even at this reduced dose that the kids are getting," said Dr. Wes Stubblefield.
Stubblefield said the health department’s goal is to keep children in school as much as possible.
But, he’s concerned how the omicron variant is causing cases and hospitalizations to rise.
"We're worried that we're going to see more infections, and potentially more infections running through schools and disrupting school activity and disrupting school time," he said.
Stubblefield told us schools are doing their best to keep infection rates low, but it's also about the responsibility of parents as well.