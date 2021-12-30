You are the owner of this article.
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 1000 AM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH
SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until late Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 PM CST Thursday the stage was 15.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:00 PM CST Thursday was 15.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.5
feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage early Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense fog.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...Until 7 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

&&

Alabama Dept. of Public Health urges Covid-19 vaccinations for children as return to school nears

  • Updated
vaccine covid shot sticker
By Alexis Scott

We’re just days away from many children returning to schools from the holiday break, and Covid-19 cases continue to rise.

The Alabama Department of Public Health says if your child is eligible but not yet vaccinated, they need to be now​.

"We're seeing very, very good safety and efficacy data - even at this reduced dose that the kids are getting," said Dr. Wes Stubblefield.

Stubblefield said the health department’s goal is to keep children in school as much as possible.

But, he’s concerned how the omicron variant is causing cases and hospitalizations to rise.

"We're worried that we're going to see more infections, and potentially more infections running through schools and disrupting school activity and disrupting school time," he said.

Stubblefield told us schools are doing their best to keep infection rates low, but it's also about the responsibility of parents as well.

