After deaths of 5 teenagers, teen driving safety becomes concern

Within a span of 24 hours, 5 teenagers in the North Alabama area were killed in car crashes.
Two teenagers, both 18, were killed in a single-vehicle accident Thursday night on Merrill Mountain Road in Grant in Marshall County.
While three teenagers, between the ages of 15 and 16, were killed near Cullman County Road 549 in the early morning hours on Friday.
These two tragic accidents are not a new trend.
According to the American Automobile Association (AAA), teenage drivers are three times more likely to be killed in a car accident versus other age groups.
This fact did not surprise Brandon Bailey, a senior trooper with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA).
"Their brains are not fully developed and they are inexperienced," said Bailey.
In Alabama, a 2019 study by Montevallo University revealed 8% of all fatal crashes in 2019 involved teenagers.
Bailey said a lot of it is caused by distracted driving.
"In particular, using a cellphone," said Bailey. "if you are in a position to have to use a cellphone, pull over, take the time to pull over."
He also puts the blame towards drivers not wearing seatbelts, which he believes could save so many lives if they did.
"Wear your seatbelt, no matter how far you are going or how short the distance," said Bailey. "Always wear your seatbelt, seatbelts do save lives."
Parents becoming involved in helping their children learn how to drive is a positive sign according to Bailey.
"Parents, take part to educate your children about the responsibilities of driving," said Bailey. "And what can happen if you don't follow the law and follow those responsibilities."
ALEA also recommends teenage drivers enroll in driving safety courses before they hit the roads, so they can know of the dangers of driving.