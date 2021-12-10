ADPH weighs in on importance of getting more children vaccinated

According to the most recent vaccination data from the Alabama Department of Public Health, 6% of children between the ages of 5 and 11 are now vaccinated against Covid-19.
Health officials say it's not enough. A state representative said right now, the main focus is raising the vaccination rate among children.
There was a family vaccine clinic planned Friday at Happi Health in Huntsville to do just that by helping get parents and their children a Covid-19 vaccine or booster.
Vaccinations for children are currently available only for children between the ages of 5 and 11. After they were first approved, Alabama was sitting at 1%.
Now, we're up to 6%.
ADPH told WAAY the vaccines are in place for a reason, and one of the biggest reasons is safeguarding children and others — especially when they are in school or around family for the holidays.
"First and foremost, the benefit of vaccinating your child against Covid-19 is an individual health benefit for that child," said Dr. Karen Landers. "We do not want that child to get Covid, and we do not want that child to be hospitalized with Covid."
Landers worked as a pediatrician for many years and said if you still have any concerns and do not have a trusted doctor, you can always send your questions to ADPH, where she now works.
Check online with ADPH to see all available sites for testing and vaccines.
To help the push to get more people vaccinated, including children, ADPH has also launched a new campaign. It's called "Alabama Unites," and it's been rolled out this week to increase the amount of testing and Covid vaccination shots administered in the state.
Hesitancy is still the biggest hurdle that doctors and health leaders are trying to overcome as they work to raise the vaccination rate. Alabama is near the bottom of the list in terms of rolling its sleeves up, especially for children, and the state aims to share information from people from all walks of life as well as from medical professionals.
Landers said it's important to have "clear, concise, scientifically based information coming out from persons who actually have worked in the field of infectious diseases, primary care, virology, public health and persons who have experience in the field of medicine giving this medical advice."
Landers said as the holidays near, residents should talk to their doctor or pediatrician to see about getting eligible members of their family fully vaccinated sooner rather than later.
She also emphasized the importance of keeping up with one's normal health routine, such as getting a flu shot. This pandemic isn't going anywhere, so the public needs to stay vigilant.
This push comes as ADPH reports kids continuing to be hospitalized and some even experiencing long-haul Covid-19 symptoms. The hospitalization rate of unvaccinated individuals continues to rise, and after two years, the state said this should not still be an issue.
Right now, they're studying data on exactly how long kids can have Covid long-haul symptoms. It's not guaranteed a child who tests positive for Covid will experience long-haul symptoms, but there is also no way of telling which child won't.
"When you think about brain fog and fatigue — which are just a couple of the symptoms of Covid that you see — neither of these are symptoms are something that you want to have children to experience" as they're trying to learn new things or catch up from last year, Landers said.