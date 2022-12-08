ADPH Doctor gives statewide update on the three main viruses: RSV, COVID-19 and Flu

Three viruses are infecting people across the nation: Flu, RSV and COVID-19.
Doctor Wes Stubblefield with the Alabama Department of Public Health said cases of RSV and the Flu have infected people earlier than normal in the South East region of the country.
Usually, flu and RSV cases are highest January through February. Despite declining flu and RSV cases, Dr. Stubblefield warns we could possibly see another peak in both flu and RSV cases.
RSV affects deep down in the lungs. Babies and older adults are at a higher risk of getting the virus.
Due to cases of Flu, COVID-19 and RSV, Dr Stubblefield asks people to be mindful this holiday season. RSV impacts the most vulnerable populations. That's the elderly and children.
If you're choosing to gather in large groups this year, he recommends getting vaccinated for the flu and COVID-19. If necessary, masking can also be a tool.
Next year, there's a chance a RSV vaccine will be on the table.
"There have been some promising data and studies that have been done," said Dr. Stubblefield. "Eventually this might trickle down to a vaccine that women would get potentially if they're if they were pregnant, or a vaccine that children can get to prevent RSV."
The FDA said they're fast tracking a Pfizer made RSV vaccine for older adults. A decision by the FDA will be made in 2023.
Flu
As of Thursday, there are 220 patients statewide hospitalized with the flu.
"We're still encouraging people to get their vaccines, make sure that they're protected for the rest of the season because we might see another peak, we might see a switch over to a different dominant strain of the virus," said Dr. Stubblefield.
In Alabama, 24 people have died of the flu, 3 of them were children.
With any virus, Dr. Stubblefield said once diagnosed, immediately start taking prescribed treatment.
COVID-19
The statewide percent positivity rate is 10%. That's up around 6% from before Thanksgiving.
COVID-19 trends have shown after a holiday cases go up, but Dr. Stubblefield said health officials don't know exactly what's coming. Right now, they're just monitoring cases closely.
"We don't know what will happen over the rest of the holidays, but we've seen activity overseas and in some other states that has gone up, so we're watching that closely," said Dr. Stubblefield.
As of Thursday, there's 290 hospitalizations statewide, far less than the 3,000 seen at the peak of Omicron.
A large concern is that after the holiday's, area hospitals will get filled with patients, all infected with different types of viruses.
"We know all the variants in Alabama are the Omicron variants, so that's why it's so important to consider getting that updated bivalent booster," said Dr. Stubblefield.
On Thursday the FDA authorized an update bivalent booster for kids 6 months to 4-years-old.
Dr. Stubblefield recommends kids stay up to date on their boosters but recommends parents talk to their pediatrician.