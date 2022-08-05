2022 Miracle Bash to benefit Huntsville Hospital NICU Friday night

The annual Miracle Bash to benefit Huntsville Hospital's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) is happening Friday.
It is being held at Stovehouse on Governor's Drive from 5:30 to 9:00 p.m.
The money raised will help purchase lifesaving equipment for children in the NICU, namely ventilators and training equipment for the staff.
Last year, the Miracle Bash raised $265,000. This year, event organizers are trying to top that.
“For 17 years, countless sponsors and guests have helped our family raise money to provide almost every piece of lifesaving equipment in our Neonatal Intensive Care Unit,” said Amy George, co-founder of the Melissa George Neonatal Memorial Fund at HHF. “It means the world to us that members of our community open their hearts to help us honor Melissa’s life, while ensuring that other NICU babies have access to the equipment and care they need. We hope to see you later this summer as we try to raise enough to meet the unit’s current priority needs.”
Each year, more than 1,100 babies are admitted to Huntsville Hospital's NICU.
Tickets to Miracle Bash can be purchased HERE.