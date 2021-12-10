19 Huntsville police cadets graduate academy; why one officer feels need to serve

With a rapidly growing city comes the need for more police officers, and nineteen cadets are eager to serve the city of Huntsville after receiving their badges this week.
One of those cadets is Antonio Hargrove. He was born and raised in Huntsville and said his love for his community and desire to serve pushed him in the direction of policing.
Now serving as a police officer for the city, Hargrove said he is not afraid to put himself in a situation that the average person wouldn’t.
He said his entire graduating class worked as a family, holding each other at a higher standard.
All 19 cadets have one goal in mind: Keep Huntsville safe. Wearing a badge means more now than ever.
“Everywhere across the world, it’s getting a little more difficult and difficult, and that also leads to fewer people wanting to become police officers," said Hargrove. "... I feel like if anyone needs to put their self in this ... position to make the community safer, why not me?"
Being a police officer is just one of Hargrove's aspirations. Ultimately, he wants to work as a private investigator.
Now that the cadets have completed 19 weeks of academy training, they will start field training next week.