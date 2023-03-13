 Skip to main content
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
10 AM CDT TUESDAY...
...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low
as 26 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures
as low as 24 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from midnight tonight to 10 AM
CDT Tuesday. For the Freeze Watch, from Tuesday evening
through Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Can ewe believe it? Rare quadruplet lambs born in North Carolina

Can ewe believe it? Rare quadruplet lambs born in North Carolina

A rare feat! Quadruplet lambs -- three females and one male -- were born to a mother Katahdin ewe in Waynesville on March 3, on Lickstone Farm. As most sheep have 1-2 lambs at a time, the odds of having quadruplets are 1 in 500 -- and even rarer if they all survive. David Hendrix, owner of the farm, said he is bottle feeding two of the lambs.

    WAYNESVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) -- A sheep in North Carolina gave birth to four lambs, a rare feat for the farm animal.

Even rarer -- all four survived and are healthy.

David Hendrix, of Waynesville, said the Katahdin lambs were born on Friday, March 3, during a harsh storm. The mother birthed three females and one male.

Because the ewe only has two udders, Hendrix, who lives on Lickstone Farm in Haywood County, has to bottle feed two of the lambs. One of the females has particularly taken to Hendrix, and follows him around the farm more than the others.

A quadruplet birth for sheep happens about once in every 500 births, for a 1 in 500 chance, according to an article posted by Michigan State University's College of Veterinary Medicine. The most common scenario is a ewe birthing 1-2 lambs.

The quadruplets' mother is about four years old and birthed twins last year.

For all four of the lambs to survive, according to Pingree Farms in Michigan, which experienced a quadruplet lamb birth in March 2016, those 1 in 500 odds double.

The quads' birth brings Lickstone Farm's total to 30 sheep, all Katahdin, with several pregnant ewes expecting more lambs this spring.

