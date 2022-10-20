Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Greater Limestone County Chamber of Commerce president shares survival story

This breast cancer awareness month, WAAY 31 News is sharing important information on prevention and treatment. We're also sharing powerful stories of strength and survival by women in our community.
Pammie Jimmar, president of the Greater Limestone County Chamber of Commerce sat down with WAAY 31 News Anchor, Nakell Williams to share details about her battle with stage two breast cancer. She said she received the disturbing phone call about three years ago. Jimmar was on the job and explained that call came at one of the most challenging times of her life. It was during a time when she was also dealing with a divorce.
Jimmar said her fight with breast cancer proved to be the trial of her life.
"As I just reminisce, it really is not sad. It just makes me feel that people were definitely in my corner and are still in my corner," Pammie Jimmar said.
Many colleagues, friends and family members who supported her throughout her journey are seen in every corner of her office at the Greater Limestone County Chamber of Commerce, and so are countless signs and symbols that describe Jimmar's story of survival.
"You get this burst of energy. You're superwoman, and you can tackle the world," Jimmar explained. Then all of a sudden you go through your lows when you can't do anything. You can't make it out the bed, and then it's time to go back to chemo," she added.
Jimmar said it was the power of faith, a set of pink gloves given to her by her mother, that kept her going on the toughest days. She said she became a warrior the day she received her breast cancer diagnosis. The one thing she knew about warriors was that they did not ever give up fighting even under the worst of circumstances.
"I did have 16 rounds of chemotherapy, and I did not do aby radiation at all to shrink the tumor. I came to have the surgery to remove the breast after the tumor was right to the size Dr. Schreeder wanted it to be,” Jimmar explained.
She had to remove her hair while receiving treatments for cancer.
“I endured a lot of poking, prodding, and taking of blood and a lot of tests,” she recalled.
Clearview Cancer Institute in Huntsville helped her rid her body of the potentially deadly disease.
Jimmar said there’s no doubt in her mind positivity is the key to surviving breast cancer.
“Being positive and knowing that you, along with all the love and support, can win the battle,” she said.