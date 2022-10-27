Breaking down Aniah's Law

The story of Aniah Blanchard, the Alabama college student kidnapped and killed three years ago, will be top of mind of many voters when they arrive at the polls on November 8th. Voters hold the key to open a door for judges to be given the authority to deny bail to anyone arrested for certain crimes, before a conviction. At the time of Blanchard's death, her accused killer, Ibraheem Yazeed was out on the streets awaiting trial after posting bail for allegedly kidnapping and trying to kill someone else.
Aniah Blanchard's family urge Alabama voters to support, Aniah's Law. it's the first constitutional amendment they'll see on the ballot in as little as two weeks.
"We don't want them to feel the same pain I felt when I woke up on October 24th and my sister was missing so please vote on November 8th Amendment 1," said Elijah Blanchard, Jr. at a recent press conference held by Alabama's Big Ten. He's the brother of Aniah Blanchard.
The 19 year old college student was abducted from a convenience store in Auburn in 2019. Her accused killer, Ibraheem Yazeed, posted bail and was out on the streets after being charged in another kidnapping and attempted murder case.
"It's so hard for us to understand why this happened, "Aniah Blanchard's father Elijah Blanchard, Sr. shared.
Alabama Big Ten mayors, including a few from our region are working to build support for the amendment.
"The idea that somebody who has been charged with murder is walking on the streets and is potentially dangerous to our population is something that is not acceptable," said Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle.
"We've seen evidence of this in our own city that those who commit violent acts, murder, things of that nature if released on bond are likely to do that again," explained Decatur Mayor, Tab Bowling.
“I think every opportunity we have for someone who is charged with a crime such as murder to come off those streets, we need to take it, " said Paul Finley, Madison's mayor.
The measure would add murder, kidnapping, rape, first-degree domestic violence, first degree robbery and other offenses to the list of crimes for which bail can be denied. Currently, the Alabama Constitution says people have a right to bail unless they are charged with capital murder.
Bernard Simelton with the Alabama branch of the NAACP says they have concerns.
"I don't think they should've been lumped in there all together. You are accused of crime. It has not been proven," Simelton said.
Members of the family continue to urge voters to support the amendment to keep potentially dangerous criminals off the streets.
"Make your statement known! Let these offenders know we won't take it anymore. Stand up. Take back the safety of these streets, " said Walt Harris.