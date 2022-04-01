Athens roundabout at Alabama 251, Lindsay Lane now fully open

The Alabama Department of Transportation has announced the roundabout at Alabama 251 and Lindsay Lane is now fully open, almost one year to the day since the intersection was closed for construction.
The project began the week of April 5, 2021, with ALDOT saying at the time that the $3.6-million project would be completed by the end of 2021. Instead, it wasn't until last month that Alabama 251's portion of the roundabout opened, and this week, Lindsay Lane's portion followed suit.
However, this doesn't mean the project is complete. ALDOT said Rogers Group, the project's contractor, still has work to do and may require closures to portions of Alabama 251 or Lindsay Lane until that work is finished.
Using the roundabout
Drivers are reminded to slow down and yield to traffic inside the intersection when approaching a roundabout. Look left, then proceed right into the roundabout when there is a gap in traffic.
Follow the circle to your exit.
Roundabouts have been shown to improve traffic flow and reduce the number of potential vehicle collisions, thus improving safety, according to ALDOT.