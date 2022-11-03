Amendment 6 pay-as-you-go measure could allow cities to use current tax to cover capital projects

Alabama voters will decide whether to authorize multiple cities across the state to pay off specific debt in a manner that is suitable for each respective city. Othni Lathram, Director of the Alabama Legislative Services Agency, explained the basis of Amendment 6, if approved. "Amendment 6 gives a little bit more flexibility to a number of municipalities around the state, in terms of how they can use taxes to pay down debt," Lathram said.
Lawmakers said the problem is an ancient part of the Alabama Constitution that currently requires 40 municipalities to utilize that revenue only in particular ways. "The cities include Huntsville, Florence, Tuscumbia, Sheffield, Russellville, Heflin, Scottsboro, Stevenson, Athens, Jacksonville, and perhaps a few more cities in our area," explained Senator Sam Givhan.
Huntsville's mayor, Tommy Battle, explained that if voters approve Amendment 6, it would eliminate that requirement. He provided details about Huntsville's two capital funds. "One capital fund is is made up of about $30 million. The other one is made up of about $60 million. Those two capital funds are what we pay for our long-range capital plans with," Battle said.
Some of those capital projects and plans are funded by sales tax, but some are funded by property tax." Amendment six is officially addressing one type of property tax that, when it was written, it was written to pay back warrants and interest instead of just paying back debt as you go if you wanted to do that," Battle said.
Representative Mike Ball from Madison initiated this legislation. Voters will see this amendment on the ballot on November 8th.