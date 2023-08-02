 Skip to main content
All eastbound lanes of Highway 72, Epworth Drive in Huntsville re-open after wreck

4:20 p.m. UPDATE: The lanes are open once again.

From earlier:

The Huntsville Police Department has closed down all eastbound lanes on Highway 72 and Epworth Drive due to a traffic incident.

Please use alternate routes or use caution in the area.

