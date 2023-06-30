 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT
SATURDAY...
...HEAT ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
114 degrees.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Morgan and
Cullman Counties. In Tennessee, Moore and Lincoln Counties.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 11 AM this morning
to 8 PM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Alan Arkin, Oscar-winning actor, dead at 89

Actor Alan Arkin is pictured here in 2012.

 Matt Carr/Getty Images

(CNN) — Alan Arkin, the Oscar-winning star of “Little Miss Sunshine,” has died, his family announced Friday.

He was 89.

“Our father was a uniquely talented force of nature, both as an artist and a man. A loving husband, father, grand and great grandfather, he was adored and will be deeply missed,” his sons Adam, Matthew, and Anthony Arkin said in a statement to CNN.

Born in Brooklyn to Russian-German Jewish immigrant parents, his family moved to Los Angeles when he was a child.

Arkin attended Bennington College but left to form the music group, The Tarriers in which he sang and played guitar. The group didn’t stay together long but had a hit with “The Banana Boat Song” in 1957.

He then went on to become a founding member of the Second City improvisational troupe, and also continued to record music, including several children’s albums with his group, The Babysitter.

But acting was also a passion and Arkin won a Tony Award for his Broadway debut performance in the 1963 play “Enter Laughing” and a Drama Desk award for directing the 1968 play “Little Murders,” which he also directed for the big screen.

Arkin also directed the original Broadway version of Neil Simon’s “The Sunshine Boys,” which ran for more than 500 performances.

In his film work, he became one of a handful of actors to be Oscar nominated for their first starring role. In Arkin’s case, he was nominated for his role as as Rozanov in the 1966 war comedy, “The Russians Are Coming, the Russians Are Coming.

He also earned Oscar nominations for his performances in “The Heart is a Lonely Hunter” (1967), and “Argo” (2012).

Most recently, Arkin was was nominated for Emmy, Golden Globe and SAG awards for his comedic turn in the Netflix series “The Kominsky Method.”

He is survived by his wife Suzanne, sons Matthew, Anthony and Adam, grandchildren Molly, Emmet, Atticus, and Abigail, and great grandson Elliott.

