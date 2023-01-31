Adult drug use rose during pandemic, but dropped dramatically in youth, study says

Weather Alert

...Dense fog atop area mountains and ridgetops this evening... Low clouds are producing dense fog atop area mountains and ridge tops this evening. This has lowered visibility to 1/4 mile or less, and in some cases to near zero. This includes Sand Mountain, Lookout Mountain, Brindley Mountain and others along the Cumberland Plateau. Motorists are urged to drive with extreme caution, as visibilities will vary significantly given the patchy nature of the fog. Use low beams, reduce driving speed, and allow for plenty of room between you and other cars. Little improvement is foreseen through the evening hours. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, or a favorite local media outlet, for further statements or updates from the National Weather Service in Huntsville.