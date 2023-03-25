 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Additional TORNADO WARNING expires for DeKalb, Jackson counties

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued an additional Tornado Warning for... East central Jackson County in northeastern Alabama... Northeastern DeKalb County in northeastern Alabama...

Until 145 AM CDT.

At 120 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Hollywood, or near Scottsboro, moving east at 50 mph.

HAZARD...Tornado.

SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.

This dangerous storm will be near... Pisgah around 125 AM CDT. Henagar and Ider around 135 AM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Sulpher Springs, Rosalie and Hammondville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW!

TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...

