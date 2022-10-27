4-vehicle wreck with injury shut down part of I-65 in Morgan County

4:34 p.m. UPDATE: The Alabama Department of Transportation reports the scene is now clear.
From earlier:
Part of Interstate 65 in Morgan County is closed after an accident with at least one injury
The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office reports it, the Falkville Police Department and other emergency responders are on the scene of a four-vehicle wreck at the I-65 northbound on-ramp at Exit 322 (Falkville).
I-65 is closed in that area so the scene can be cleared.
Avoid the area if possible.
Use caution if you are in the area.
