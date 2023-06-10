 Skip to main content
...Air Quality Alert in effect Saturday for Huntsville and Decatur...

The Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) has issued
an Air Quality Alert for Madison and Morgan counties, for Saturday,
June 10.

An air quality alert means that ground level ozone or particulate
matter concentrations are expected to reach levels that are unhealthy
for sensitive groups. Children and people with asthma are at the
highest risk under these expected conditions.

ADEM recommends the following actions during an air quality alert
day:

Conserve electricity and set your air conditioner at a higher
temperature.

Limit driving and combine errands.

Use the bus or car pool to work.

Avoid use of gasoline power lawn and garden equipment.

Refuel cars and trucks after 6 pm.

Limit engine idling.

Use household, workshop, and garden chemicals in ways that keep
evaporation to a minimum, or try to avoid them when poor air quality
is forecast.

If breathing becomes difficult, move indoors.

For more information on what to do on an Air Quality Alert day,
visit the ADEM website at www.adem.alabama.gov, and click on Air
Quality Forecast. You can also visit the Environmental Protection
Agency at airnow.gov.

31 ALERT DAY: Severe weather threat Sunday evening

31 Alert Day

The WAAY 31 StormTracker Weather Team has issued a 31 Alert Day for Sunday. 31 Alert Days are our new way of highlighting those days when the weather could significantly impact you and your family.

Numerous rounds of scattered thunderstorms will be possible across North Alabama from late tonight through Sunday. However, the best chance at severe weather will be Sunday evening.

A cold front is forecast to produce widespread thunderstorms capable of producing damaging straight-line winds as well as large hail. The Storm Prediction Center has much of the Tennessee Valley in a level 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather.

SPC Outlook

If multiple rounds of storms pass over the same area, flash flooding may come into play for isolated locations. Most of North Alabama can expect 0.5 to 1" of rainfall. The rain will be welcome considering much of North Alabama is experiencing abnormally dry conditions.

Download the WAAY 31 StormTracker Weather App for the latest updates on Sunday's severe weather threat, plus access to our three live doppler radars.

