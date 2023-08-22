 Skip to main content
1 dead, 1 hurt in crash on US 431 near Cove Creek Drive in Huntsville

  • Updated
  • 0

6:14 p.m. UPDATE: All lanes are open again.

From earlier:

Multiple law enforcement agencies are responding to a major crash on US 431 near Cove Creek Drive in Huntsville.

One person was dead on the scene and another has been transported to Huntsville Hospital, according to HEMSI spokesman Don Webster.

Traffic is blocked in both directions.

According to Huntsville Police: 431 is shut down from Monte Sano Boulevard to Cove Creek Drive. Southbound traffic will be diverted at Monte Sano Boulevard Northbound traffic is being diverted at Cove Creek Drive.

Avoid the area if possible.

Expect major delays if you cannot.

TRAFFIC ALERT WEB IMAGE.jpg

