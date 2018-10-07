Speech to Text for Shooting investigation underway in north Huntsville

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the tennant out of the building. right now there is a search going on for the person who shot a man in north huntsville. right now police are investigating a shooting in huntsville the shooting happened late saturday night on sullivan road...which is the west of north memorial parkway. waay-31's sierra phillips went to the neighborhood and press police and neighbors about what took place. huntsville police told me the victim came outside his home to move his car after someone vandalized it...and that is when he was shot. police said the bullet grazed the man's leg and, at last word, was being checked out for his injuries at huntsville hospital. police told me they have a suspect in the case - the former boyfriend of the victim's current girlfriend. the man reportedly made threats against them in the past. so far, though, police haven't released the name of that suspect. reporting in north huntsville sp