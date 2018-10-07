Speech to Text for LOCALS REACT TO KAVANAUGH'S CONFIRMATION

the only other judge over 70. new details-- across the country and right here at home ... you can find people on both sides of the kavanaugh confirmation controversy. justice kavanaugh will serve on the supreme court. but, people here in huntsville are already rendering their own opinions. so are alabama's lawmakers in washington. waay31s sierra phillips talked with folks to find out what they think. i'm here in hsv where today i talked with people about new supreme court justice brett kavanaugh i also reached out to alabama lawmakers on the hill whose opinions vary just as much as here in big spring park rodes "well i'm not happy about it" coulter "i don't have a problem with it" just hours after brett kavanaughs confirmation there were mixed reactions about the newest supreme court justice coulter "it just didn't seem like there was enough stuff against him" rodes "he was lying, right to congress" ...and mixed feelings from alabama senators on capitol hill. alabama's senior senator richard shelby said after the vote "i voted today to confirm judge brett kavanaugh, who has devoted 26 years of public service to our nation as a jurist, lawyer, and professor." i reached out to junior senator doug jones-- who voted with the democrats and said no on kavanaugh's confirmation -- today his team told me he hasn't released his statement just yet-- but jones said this last night jones "by leveling unnecessary and inappropriate, partisan attacks demonstrating a temperament that is unbecoming of a siting judge..much less a supreme court nominee" people in huntsville echoed those opinions today. america's 114th supreme court justice has supporters. coulter "there was no concrete evidence showing that he shouldn't be confirmed in my opinion" and opponents. rodes "his attitude he didn't have the right attitude to me." no matter what their opinion was a lot were focused on what this could mean for future generations reporting live in hsv sp waay31 news