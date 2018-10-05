Speech to Text for Friday Night Football Week 7 - Part 2

the muscle shoals trojans taking on the decatur red raiders at home in this big defensive match up. start of the game muscle shoals ball- jacob bishop hands it off to terrell mcdonald but decatur's defense takes him down in a dog pile. next play- bishop hands it off to mcdonald again but red raiders defense knocks the ball out of his hands and it's recovered by decatur's damian moore but decatur won't score off of that fumble. later in the first quarter- decatur's trentin dupper hands the ball off to kenneth cannon and he runs it down the field before getting tripped up for a first down. same drive- dupper holds it and drops back throwing a beautiful pass down the field to cameron morson . he runs it in for a decatur touch down. but decatur ends up losing this 41 to 28 to the trojans next up... the five and o hartselle tigers taking on the columbia eagles at milton frank stadium in huntsville... it takes two minutes for the tigers to get on the board... with this little screen pass from luke godsey to keondre swoopes... who is all business with no celebration... hartselle up 7-0 two minutes into the game... but columbia put up a fight... the tigers luke godsey would overthrow his wide receiver... right into the hands of columbias jermyron gilmore... who returns it up the sideline... setting the eagles up... but they would not score... fast forward to early second quarter... luke godsey finds a wide open david hayes for the touchdown... and the tigers go up 14-0... and the hartselle student section goes wild... and propells their team to victory... hartselle tigers take this easily 42 to 8 heading now to trammell stadium where scottsboro hosts madison county for a region match up scottsboro wasting no time on homecoming night - right there quarterback gannon reyes passes to number 33 rylee whitehead and he will take it all the way. wildcats up early 7-0. a little bit later in the first - scottsboro with the ball again - number 28 jacob manning gets the direct snap and runs it in for another scottsboro touchdown - 14 to zero wildcats madison county now with the ball - qb austin mills looks down field and sees number 5 quamain gamble, but the pass is incomplete - surprised there was no pass interference call there. the tigers just couldn't make a lot happen today - scottsboro takes that ball game 31 to 15 next we'll go to madison where the st. john paul falcons took on the west morgan rebels tonight. and the falcons started the game off right. number 7 seth brown runs in for a touchdown the rebels try to make a come back though as number 3 john phillips pushes through. but its just not enough. so the rebels throw the ball and it is intercepted by the falcons' justin locke. the falcons finish the game 56-6 hatton hornets head to limestone county to take on the tanner rattlers. start of the first quarter, hatton with the ball. qb slade berryman passes over the middle to carter reed for a nice gain taking them into tanner territory. hatton now in the red zone, qb hand off to ty parker and he punches it in for the touchdown. they go for a 2 point conversion and make it putting them up 8 to 0 tanner with the ball now, qb nathan montgomery keeps it and scrambles to the sidelines where he takes it into the red zone. same drive, montgomery throws to the endzone and j.j. jones catches it but the ball comes out when it hits the ground. they still put 6 on the board and go for the two point conversion with the same play to jones and tie the game 8 to 8. hatton would go on to get the road win 38 to 14. moving over to pisgah where the eagles take on geraldine. when we got there the score was already 14 to 6. geraldine came out strong in the third quarter - number 22 joseph kermondy gets the ball and will bring it over the line to get another touchdown, 21 to 6 bulldogs still up, let's see if they can hold on to it. next drive - after a couple quarterback keeps by wyatt whisenant to move the eagles down the field - whisenant hands the ball off to number 24 steven wheeler and he'll take it all the way down to the end zone for a pisgah touchdown. pisgah tries to go for two - but the conversion was no good 21 to 12 - geraldine on top. and geraldine would stay on top beating the pisgah