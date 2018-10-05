Speech to Text for Friday Night Football Week 7 - Part 1

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

week number7of friday night football...... now we're in the middle of the playoff hunt as there are just .... weeks left of the regular season... big matchups tonight including ..... and ... just a few of the games we have for you tonight hazel green, albertville both sit one and two in the region. it's homecoming for the trojans, so a lot of people packing the stadium, kids even getting to run out on the field, check this guy, he lost his shoe, but man he powered through not missing a beat, lets let go to first quarter, aggies driving down field, but oh no, missed hand off and don shackleford is able to fall on it. trojan ball. that turnover leads to this fg, fresh anthony harbin, its up and good. trojans lead 3-0. second quarter aggies, still trying to get going, courtney howard sacks qb, benjamin allen. back to hazel green ball, harbin going for another field goal, aggies block it!!! and it's a wrestle for the recovery, who's going to get it. albertville comes up with the ball. still not able to capitalize though, now hazel green at the goal line, botched snap, but chase starling recovers and runs it in 10-0 trojans. hazel green goes on to win 31-0. sparkman heads to austin austin leads 24 to 10 in 3rd quarter qb handoff totyhlen williams who dogdes a tackel, runs through another one, and is finally taken down by 3 senators. same drive, qb kulyn hubbard throws deep to the end zone to tre' shackelford. austin goes up 31 to 10. austin's d stops the senators-3 and out and austin get's the ball back. hubbard throws deep to the end zone to jayden grissom who is taken down hard but holds on to the ball. austin up 38 to 10 at the end of the 3rd quarter. austin wins convincingly 38 to 10. florence fans have a lot to cheer about with the falcons up 7 to 0 over the huntsville panthers with about five minutes left in the first half. huntsville ball- william glover hands it off to willie mccaulley and he dips and dodges enough to get a first down before the falcons stop him. same drive- glover drops back and thows a pass to drew purdin. he grabs it in the end zone for a panther touchdown. the game now tied 7 to 7. but check this out on the kick off return the ball lands in the hands falcon's cadarrius thompson-- he jumps over panthers defense and dodges past them. he takes it down the field for about 100 yards getting to the end zone for the touchdown. florence 28 huntsville 13 bob jones taking on grissom at lewis crews stadium early in the 3rd q, grissom qb caleb peek throws to the wide receiver who takes it 40yds for a tigers score bob jones next poss, the patriots receiver brown can't hold onto the ball after being hit and the tigers come up with the fumble that leads to and easy pitch and catch to cameron hunt who gets 6 more for the tigers the partiots again trying to find their offense, but big #34 eli worsham has other plans play takeaway with the patriots pass to give the ballback to the grissom offense grissom wins this one, 33-20. at buckhorn, where the bucks are hosting the jemison jaguars jemison up 6-0 after their 1st poss, but the bucks are in scoring position with the help of this run by the web hereford bucks would have to settle for a fg jemison trying to answer, but after a bad toss, the rb crump trying to come up with the ball gets leveled by the bucks defense and fumbles giving the ball back to the bucks the bucks turned it over near their goal online and the jemison qb, tony tony throws up a jump ball and the bucks snatch it out of the air that sets them up for the easy run into the end zone for a td just before the first half expired jemison wins a close one 14 to 13. the muscle shoals trojans taking on the decatur red raiders at home in this big defensive match up. start of the game muscle shoals ball- jacob bishop hands it off to terrell mcdonald but decatur's defense