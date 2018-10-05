Speech to Text for New shooting range could open to the public

new at 6... there's a new shooting range in limestone county. deputies with the limestone county sheriff's office enjoyed their first training session at department's new range... which officials say may soon be open to the public. waay 31's scottie kay was in limestone county today where she found more about the sheriff's office's plans for the range friday marked the first day deputies from the limestone county sheriff's office got to come out here and make their mark on the department's new range. sot jamie king, limestone county sheriff's office "when we found out that we were going to purchase an acre of land and start building a berm and making a department rangedepartment- wideeveryone was excited." jamie king is a member of the special response team at the limestone county sheriff's office.. and says being well- trained with a gun is always the target. sot jamie king, limestone county sheriff's office "really increase our efficiency with our weapons and accuracy." king says with their own range, they can now practice scenarios that weren't allowed at other ranges. sot jamie king, limestone county sheriff's office "we can come out after hours during low-light settings and actually train on identifying targets in low light. shoot from behind covers, shoot from a vehicle." stand-up "but deputies aren't the only ones who'll get a shot at the new range. after getting lots of positive feedback from the community, the sheriff says he plans to open the range to the public a couple times a month." sot brad gee, lives nearby "in the city of athens, you're prohibited to discharge a firearm, so this being here gives people living in the city easy access to a range where they can practice." brad gee says he's excited to possibly get to use the range.. and equally excited for the sheriff's office. sot brad gee, lives nearby "i think it's incredible because firearm safety is a huge issue, and the more familiar and comfortable they are with their weaponsand being this close to the sheriff's department, i'm sure it's easy access for them." sk on cam: it's unclear when the range will be open to the public, but we'll let you know as soon as we do. reporting in limestone county, sk, waay 31 news right now-- there's only one other range in