Speech to Text for Week 7: Game of the Week Preview

matter. this week we get a little family tree lesson from a football family who's spent years in the tennesee valley. waay 31's lauren cavasinni explains, in our game of the week preview. dale pruitt/albertvill e head coach: "a lot of teams have got to win for it to be a good weekend at the pruitt household." imagine a household with a 35 year high school coaching vet, a tennessee head coach, and a coach in his first season as head man in charge. well, meet the pruitt's. nat pop or quick soundbite dale pruitt leads the alberville aggies, his fourth school in the tennesee valley. and his sons jeremy and luke pruitt are following in his footsteps. dale pruitt/albertvill e head coach: "he's changing a program, jeremy's trying to change a program. we kinda in a change. this is our fourth year at albertville." yes that's the university of tennessee head coach we're talking about and at one point in time both jeremy and luke pruitt served as an assistant coach on dale's coaching staff. jacob dendy/albertvill e running back: "it's an honor really. he's one of the best coaches around." "you know, he tells us just about every other game, execute, do our job. just like i said do the right things is his main thing, you know. be where you're at, at the right times, do the right things." this week, the aggies' head to hazel green for a region matchup. smitty grider/hazel green head coach: "they play very hard. they're a well- coached team." and the trojans say they're ready to face this albertville team. garret cross/hazel green senior: "we've been watching a lot of film. i think we're confident in what we can do. as long as we do what we're supposed to do and what we're coached to do, i think we'll be pretty successful." smitty grider/hazel green head coach: "you know it should be a very competitive game. two evenly matched teams. and those are the kinds of games that are the most fun." ad-lib sports cross talk