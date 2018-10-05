CAUGHT ON CAM: NY Man prevents massive car crash

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

HAMBURG, N.Y. -- A gas station's security camera captured a scene that could have caused a traffic accident, but the actions of a witness stopped that from happening.

"He came in to prepay and he looked for his car at the pump and it was not there," said Amber Lodstro, a gas station attendant.

Anthony Bartholomew was on the phone when he arrived at the Mobil gas station at Camp and Southwestern, and didn't realize he had left his wife's car in drive when he walked into the cashier.

"I see this dude gunning his car in front of mine, run out, jump in my car, stop it in the middle of the road," Bartholomew said.

The guy, Daren Smith, a Town of Hamburg highway foreman and a member of the U.S. Air Force reserves sprang into action to prevent what could have been a major traffic crash.

"It was crazy how quickly he saw what was happening. It was almost like he was looking at me and looking at my car and realizing no one was in it," Bartholomew said.

The speed limit at the intersection in question is 45 mph.

"If he didn't catch it, somebody would have hit it. No doubt," Lodstro said.

When asked what it's like to be called a hero, Smith said, "I just reacted. Maybe that's just something I've learned in the military after all these years."

"I offered to pay for his gas. I shook his hand a bunch of times. He said all he wanted was a Monster, and I bought him a Monster energy drink and we went on our way," Bartholomew said.