Reward for Information Up to $20K

Posted: Fri Oct 05 07:57:17 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Oct 05 07:57:17 PDT 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

know any alters that can effect your morning communte. tight happening now-- it's day 7 of a manhunt in tennessee for a man linked to 2 murders. the reward for information leading to the discovery of kirby wallace is now up to 20- thousand dollars! 911 dispatchers in stewart county said they've logged over 400 tips in the search for him.. authorities say the area is extremely difficult to search
