Speech to Text for Ethics Commission: Sheriff Was Notified

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a grand jury review. waay 31 learned the limestone county sheriff did in fact know about the ethics complaint against him. that's according to the ethics commission director. the director told us quote "he was notified as was his legal counsel, as all respondents are, of the charges against him and he was given an opportunity to appear before the commission if he chose to do so." the commission voted earlier this week to send the ethics case against limestone sheriff mike blakely to the attorney generals office. after the decision---blakel y told us he didn't attend the meeting because he was unaware of the complaint. his attorney also