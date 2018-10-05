Speech to Text for One Hospitalized after wreck

breaking news this morning-- the road is reopened right now after a two-vehicle collision shut it down overnight it happened on wynn and university drive in huntsville and involved an 18-wheeler waay 31's jefferson tyler is live at the scene to tell us how the crash happened. jefferson. najahe-- i'm here along wynn and university-- and you can see right now the road is open and traffic moving freely-- but that wasn't the case earlier this morning. take a look at this video of the wreck. najahe-- i'm here along wynn and according to huntsville police-- that crash happened when an 18 wheeler was stopped at a red light-- and an s- u-v plowed into the back of the truck. the driver of the suv was trapped in the vehicle after the wreck-- rescue crews had to force off the door to get him out. the driver of that suv was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. huntsville police are investigating how the crash happened. live in huntsville, jefferson tyler, waay 31 news.