Speech to Text for Decatur Utilities Wrongful Death Lawsuit

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

injuries. new details ... court documents obtained by waay 31 show the family of a moulton woman killed by an airborne water main cover is suing decatur utilities and the city of decatur ... waay 31's sarah singleterry is live now to explain the details of the suit ... jenkins family member filed the wrongful death suit earlier this week ... months after karen jenkins died ... we know karen jenkins was driving on wilson street in decatur on april 20th ... according to the complaint a cast iron decatur utilities water valve box cover went airborne and hit jenkin's windshield ... she died seven days later in huntsville hosptial ... the suit was filed wednesday ... we'll continue to follow the case and bring you updates ... live in hsv ss waay 31 news